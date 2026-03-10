The Most Accurately Predicted Genocide in History

(The Walrus) – There was satellite imagery, survivor testimony, and mass graves. Still, the world looked away from Sudan

Statistics here are so overwhelming they can feel meaningless. And in a way, they are. Today’s war, if discussed at all, is often lamented as “forgotten” or “overlooked.” The United Nations’ top relief official, Tom Fletcher, categorized the lack of action as “resignation” and a “crisis of apathy.” But for those who, in the past three years, have been warning about and predicting exactly what has unfolded—the reality is far more sinister.

Sudan is a tragic example of a war that can be manipulated when independent media is scarce on the ground, when there are few consequences for war crimes, and when lucrative trade and security deals mean more than civilian lives. The war in Sudan has not been forgotten. It has been ignored.