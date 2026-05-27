UK scientists developing Ebola vaccine that could be ready for trials in months
May 27, 2026
(BBC) – Scientists at Oxford University are developing a new vaccine that could be ready for clinical trials within two to three months to help tackle the Ebola emergency.
The outbreak, centred on the Democratic Republic of Congo, has resulted in 750 suspected cases and 177 deaths.
The rare species of Ebola, known as Bundibugyo, for which there is no proven vaccine, kills around a third of those infected. (Read More)