China Launched Artificial Embryos to Orbit to Find Out If We Can Have Space Babies

May 28, 2026

digitally enhanced image of an embryo

(Gizmodo) – Human reproduction beyond Earth is no longer reserved for science fiction.

China launched embryo-like structures made from living human stem cells to its Tiangong space station for a first-of-its-kind experiment. The artificial embryos flew on board the Tianzhou-10 cargo craft on May 10 and spent around five days in low-Earth orbit to replicate the early development phase that comes after fertilization. (Read More)

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Posted in Biotech, highlights, News, Reproductive Ethics, Research Ethics, Stem Cell Research

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