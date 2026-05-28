China Launched Artificial Embryos to Orbit to Find Out If We Can Have Space Babies

(Gizmodo) – Human reproduction beyond Earth is no longer reserved for science fiction.

China launched embryo-like structures made from living human stem cells to its Tiangong space station for a first-of-its-kind experiment. The artificial embryos flew on board the Tianzhou-10 cargo craft on May 10 and spent around five days in low-Earth orbit to replicate the early development phase that comes after fertilization. (Read More)