Nurses Defend Ohio Doctor Accused of Murdering 25 Patients in Lawsuit Against Hospital

(NBC News) – Ten former colleagues of an Ohio physician accused earlier this year of murdering 25 of his hospital patients with excessive doses of pain medicine are standing by him, alleging in a lawsuit filed Thursday that the hospital wrongfully terminated and defamed them. The lawsuit by the former colleagues — nine nurses and a pharmacist once employed by Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus — says that hospital executives were ignorant about the appropriate standards of care and that the pain medicine was needed to help patients in their last minutes of life in intensive care.