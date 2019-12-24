Texas Law Highlights Dilemma Over Care for Patients with No Hope of Survival

(Kaiser Health News) – Under the Texas Advance Directives Act, when hospitals like Cook Children’s decide treatment is futile, they must see if another hospital will accept the patient. If none does, they can stop treatment after 10 days. As of Dec. 4, the hospital reported that they had unsuccessfully approached more than 20 hospitals and children’s heart specialists. Tinslee’s mother, with financial legal support from the Texas Right to Life organization, has been seeking delays under the Texas law, as well as more broadly getting the law declared unconstitutional on due process grounds. The judge said that she would extend the temporary restraining order against the hospital until Jan. 2, according to a Texas Right to Life spokeswoman.