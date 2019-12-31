A Bioethicist Says Scientists Owe Clinical Trial Volunteers Support

(Science News) – Some people see clinical trials as a chance for a miracle cure. In reality, these experimental drug tests and medical interventions often fail. With researchers in the United States now testing the gene editor CRISPR/Cas9 for the first time in people with cancer, blood disorders or inherited blindness (SN: 8/14/19), one bioethicist says it’s important to remind scientists running these trials and others about the responsibilities researchers bear for study volunteers.