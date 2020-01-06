Palliative Care Noticeably Missing in Surgery

(MedPage Today) – Patients’ end-of-life experiences after high-risk surgery tended to be better when they had palliative care consults around the time of the operation, a study suggested. Hospital care during a patient’s last month of life was more likely to receive the highest rating (“Excellent”) from family members surveyed after the person’s death when such consults took place before or after surgery, reported Maria Yefimova, PhD, RN, of VA Palo Alto Health Care System in California, and colleagues.