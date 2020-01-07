The Americans Dying Because They Can’t Afford Medical Care

(The Guardian) – Despite millions of Americans delaying medical treatment due to the costs, the US still spends the most on healthcare of any developed nation in the world, while covering fewer people and achieving worse overall health outcomes. A 2017 analysis found the United States ranks 24th globally in achieving health goals set by the United Nations. In 2018, $3.65tn was spent on healthcare in the United States, and these costs are projected to grow at an annual rate of 5.5%t over the next decade. High healthcare costs are causing Americans to get sicker from delaying, avoiding, or stopping medical treatment.