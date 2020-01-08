Alcohol-Related Deaths in US Doubled in Past Two Decades: Study

(The Scientist) – From 1999 to 2017, the death rate attributed to alcohol-related problems rose by 50.9 percent in the US, according to a study published yesterday (January 7) in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research. In 1999, there were 35,914 alcohol-related deaths in the US, while in 2017, this number increased to 72,558. In total, nearly 1 million Americans died from alcohol-related causes during the last two decades, according to the study. About half of these deaths were due to liver disease or overdoses involving alcohol.