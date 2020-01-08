Patients Push Limits for Clues to Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

(STAT News) – There are some clues. Earlier studies have found brain inflammation in patients, and nervous system abnormalities that might explain why they feel worse upright than lying down. The immune system seems to be on chronic alert. Then there’s the energy drain. Just last month, Cornell University researchers reported that patients’ key immune cells don’t make energy properly. The NIH study is looking for more clues.