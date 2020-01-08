Strides in Lung Cancer Lead Steep Decline in U.S. Death Rates

(Reuters) – Cancer death rates in the United States fell 2.2% from 2016 to 2017 – the largest single-year drop ever recorded – fueled in large part by progress against lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer death, the American Cancer Society (ACS) reported on Wednesday. Overall, cancer death rates in the United States fell 29% from 1991 to 2017, driven by steady declines in deaths from lung, colorectal, breast and prostate cancers, according to the society’s annual report on cancer rates and trends published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.