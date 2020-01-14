Belgian Doctors Face Trial in Country’s First Euthanasia Case

(The New York Times) – Three Belgian doctors go on trial for murder on Tuesday for helping a woman end her life, in the country’s first criminal case concerning euthanasia. The doctors, whose names have not been made public, are accused of unlawfully poisoning 38-year-old Tine Nys on April 27, 2010. Prosecutors say Nys did not fulfill the conditions under Belgian law to be euthanised. They are the first doctors to go on trial for euthanasia in Belgium since the country legalized the practice in 2002.