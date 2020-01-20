Deadly Mystery Virus Reported in 2 New Chinese Cities and South Korea

(The New York Times) – The authorities in China reported a third death from a mysterious virus and more than 130 new cases over the weekend, including ones found in Beijing and southern China for the first time. One new case was also reported in South Korea on Monday. The jump in cases raised questions about how the virus is being transmitted and added to concerns about the spread of the illness ahead of China’s busiest travel season.