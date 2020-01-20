Benzodiazepines Might Be a ‘Hidden Element’ of the US’ Overdose Epidemic–And Doctor Visits for Prescriptions Are Increasing

(CNN) – Doctors have been increasingly prescribing benzodiazepines, also known as “benzos,” in recent years. Looking at data from 2014 to 2016, new research found this class of central nervous system depressants was prescribed at about 65.9 million office-based doctor visits. That’s a rate of 27 annual visits per 100 adults. The research, which analyzed data from the National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey, was published on Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.