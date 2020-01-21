Hospitals Give Tech Giants Access to Detailed Medical Records

(The Wall Street Journal) – Hospitals have granted Microsoft Corp., MSFT -0.36% International Business Machines IBM 0.62% Corp. and Amazon[dot]com Inc. AMZN 1.46% the ability to access identifiable patient information under deals to crunch millions of health records, the latest examples of hospitals’ growing influence in the data economy. The breadth of access wasn’t always spelled out by hospitals and tech giants when the deals were struck.