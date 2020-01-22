Patients Want to Die at Home, But Home Hospice Care Can Be Tough on Families

(NPR) – Johnston, like many family caregivers, was surprised that her mother’s hospice provider left most of the physical work to her. She says that during the final weeks of her mother’s life, she felt more like a tired nurse than a devoted daughter. According to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll, seven in 10 Americans say they would prefer to die at home. And that’s the direction the health care system is moving, too, hoping to avoid unnecessary and expensive treatment at the end of life.