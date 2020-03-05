A Deft Robotic Hand That’d Make Luke Skywalker Proud

(Wired) – In an ordinary lab at the University of Michigan, Joseph Hamilton, of Flint, does the also-ordinary: He grabs a shiny ball and a bottle; he presses buttons and stacks little cubes; he zips and unzips zippers. Well, it would be ordinary if Hamilton wasn’t an amputee doing this all with a robotic hand—à la Luke Skywalker—and if he wasn’t a test subject for a major advance in the control of robotic limbs.

“It worked awesome,” Hamilton says of his test run with the robotic hand. “If it was something that I had access to for daily use, it would make life so much easier.”