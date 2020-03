Rationing Care to Cope with COVID-19 Should Never Be Based on Age Alone

(Sydney Morning Herald) РAs Australia’s coronavirus outbreak worsens, health authorities are bracing for an unprecedented increase in hospital admissions and demand for acute care. Authorities in NSW are anticipating as many as 1.5 million people in the state to be infected with COVID-19. Hospitals are being asked to double their intensive care capacity in anticipation of a surge of patients.