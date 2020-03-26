I’m on the Front Lines. I Have No Plan for This.

(New York Times) – But now, as we tighten our protocols to protect our patients from the threat of Covid-19, she’s alone. Here in my hospital, as in so many others throughout the country, we’ve banished most visitors. It’s a tough decision that leaves our patients to suffer through their illnesses in a medical version of solitary confinement. And I’m worried for them. Because those of us on the front lines simply don’t have a plan for this. The isolation is, of course, even more profound for those who are infected with, or are being evaluated for, coronavirus.