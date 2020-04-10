Will Coronavirus Impact the Future of Medical Tourism? Thousands Forced to Cancel Trips Amid Covid-19 Outbreak

(Newsweek) – Tens of thousands of people in the U.S. who had planned trips abroad to access affordable medical and dental care in March are likely to have been forced to cancel their plans due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Patients Beyond Borders, a consultancy providing information on medical tourism. Each year, hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. are estimated to travel abroad to countries like Mexico, Costa Rica, Thailand, Israel and beyond to access a range of procedures, including dentistry, cosmetic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, orthopedics, reproductive care and experimental cancer treatments.