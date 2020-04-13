“It’s a Time Bomb”: 23 Die as Virus Hits Packed Homeless Shelters

(The New York Times) – While much of New York City is staying inside, a crisis has taken hold among a population for whom social distancing is nearly impossible: the more than 17,000 men and women, many of them already in poor health, who sleep in roughly 100 group or “congregate” shelters for single adults. Most live in dormitories that are fertile fields for the virus, with beds close enough for people sleeping in them to hold hands. And rather than keeping people away from shelters, the virus has driven them in.