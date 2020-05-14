Revealed: Two Men in China Were First to Receive Pioneering Stem-Cell Treatment for Heart-Disease

(Nature) – Two men in China were the first people in the world to receive an experimental treatment for heart disease based on ‘reprogrammed’ stem cells and have recovered successfully one year later, says the cardiac surgeon who performed the procedures. In May last year, the men were injected with heart muscle cells derived from induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells, the surgeon told Nature — the first known clinical application of iPS-cell technology for treating damaged hearts.