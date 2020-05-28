Pharma Leaders Shoot Down WHO Voluntary Pool for Patent Rights on Covid-19 Products

(STAT News) – The heads of some of the world’s largest drug makers expressed a mix of confusion and resistance to a World Health Organization voluntary pool to collect patent rights, regulatory test data, and other information that could be shared for developing therapies, vaccines, and diagnostics. The WHO effort reflects mounting concern that some Covid-19 medical products may not be accessible for poorer populations.