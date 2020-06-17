How–and When–Can the Coronavirus Vaccine Become a Reality?

June 17, 2020

(ProPublica) – These questions and concerns resonate with me. I, too, want a vaccine, but I want reassurance that it’s truly safe and effective. So I talked to a dozen people in the vaccine world: scientists, pediatricians, pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as staff at the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration. Let me tell you this up front: If you’re imagining there’ll be one golden day when a vaccine is approved and the pandemic will be over — Finally! We can all crowd into one another’s living rooms and resume choir practice again — I’m afraid it won’t be quite like that. But it will be the beginning of the end. There’s much to be hopeful about, and enormous challenges lie ahead. Let’s dig in.

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Disaster Ethics, highlights, News, Pharma, Public Health

Ad