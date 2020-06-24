‘The Future Looks Bleak’: The Pandemic Ravages Medical Tourism

(New York Times) – Over the past several years, hospitals began to play innkeeper to open the door to more elective surgery, which is the lifeblood of their revenue. They developed hotels near their operating rooms where patients, who often came from overseas for specialized treatments, could recover comfortably. Expanding into the hospitality business also allowed health care providers to avoid the high costs of being hosts themselves. But as with so much else, the coronavirus pandemic has devastated medical tourism.