Plasma therapy — 11 trials underway, many Covid ‘cure’ stories but some doubts linger

(The Print) New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain credits plasma therapy with his recovery from Covid-19, and reports of its success have been pouring in from around the country. Even as multiple trials remain underway to establish its efficacy against a disease that has battered the world, plasma banks have been set up to ease patients’ search for donors.