Risk of Cerebral Palsy for IVF Babies Cut in Half in the Last Two Decades

(MedPage Today) Cerebral palsy among IVF children decreased by more than 50% in the last 20 years, researchers reported. The crude risk of cerebral palsy among children conceived via assisted reproductive technology (ART) dropped from 0.9% to 0.3% from 1990 to 2010, while the risk remained stable among children conceived naturally, reported Anne Lærke Spangmose, MD, of the Fertility Clinic Rigshospitalet at Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark.