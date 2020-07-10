Coronavirus vaccine news update: Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila set for trials; SII expects nod in 6 months

(Business Today) Pharmaceutical companies across the world are engaged in a tight race to find coronavirus vaccine. As such Indian contenders are also speeding up the process. But if an Oxford University professor is to be believed, then there might not be much need for a vaccine. Professor Sunetra Gupta, believes that coronavirus might disappear on its own without the help of a vaccine. She also pointed out that coronavirus impacts mostly the high-risk cases. “What we’ve seen is that in normal, healthy people, who are not elderly or frail or don’t have comorbidities, this virus is not something to worry about no more than how we worry about flu,” she said. Meanwhile, closer home two companies have received approval to conduct trials for their coronavirus vaccine candidate.