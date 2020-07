A Pandemic Ethical Conundrum: Must Health Care Workers Risk Their Lives to Treat Covid-19 Patients?

(STAT News) – The sweep of Covid-19 across the globe has raised a fundamental question about medical ethics: Do physicians, nurses, EMTs, and other health care workers have moral and legal obligations to risk their health and lives to treat patients during a pandemic? It’s an important question, given the toll that Covid-19 is taking on medical professionals.