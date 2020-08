Millions of Missing Female Births Predicted in India in Next Decade

(New Scientist) – An estimated 6.8 million fewer female births could be recorded in India between 2017 and 2030 than would be expected without practices such as sex-selective abortion. India’s sex ratio at birth – the ratio of male to female births – has been imbalanced since the 1970s, largely driven by a rise in families choosing to abort female fetuses with the goal of having sons instead.