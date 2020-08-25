Eradication of Polio in Africa Is ‘Great Day’ WHO Director General Says

August 25, 2020

(CNN) – Polio has been declared eradicated from Africa, the World Health Organization said Tuesday. “Today we come together to rejoice over a historic public health success, the certification of wild poliovirus eradication in the African region,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said during a livestreamed event. “The end of wild polio in Africa is a great day,” said Tedros, who is also the chair of the polio oversight board. “Your success is the success of the world. None of us could have done this alone.”

