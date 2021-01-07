Pakistan Virginity Test: How Rape Victims Go Through a ‘Second Trauma’

(Deutsche Welle) – On Monday, a court in Lahore outlawed invasive examination of rape victims — a long-standing practice in the Islamic country that is used to assess a woman’s so-called honor. The test involves a medical examiner inserting two fingers into a woman’s vagina to determine her virginity. According to the World Health Organization, the procedure holds no scientific merit. The Lahore High Court judges ruled the practice “offends the personal dignity of the female victim and therefore is against the right to life and right to dignity.”