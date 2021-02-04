McKinsey Agrees to Pay Nearly $600M Over Opioid Crisis

February 4, 2021

(Associated Press) – The global consulting firm McKinsey & Company agreed to pay nearly $600 million for its role in advising businesses on how to sell more prescription opioid painkillers amid a nationwide overdose crisis. “We deeply regret that we did not adequately acknowledge the tragic consequences of the epidemic unfolding in our communities,” McKinsey Global Managing Partner Kevin Sneader said in a statement Thursday, noting the company cooperated with investigations. ”With this agreement, we hope to be part of the solution to the opioid crisis in the U.S.”

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, News, Pharma, Public Health

Ad