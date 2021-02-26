Controversial Stem Cell Therapy Has Helped Repair Spinal Cords in 13 Patients

(Science Alert) – Beyond intensive physical rehabilitation programs – which can improve outcomes in some cases – treatment options are virtually non-existent. But new results from a phase 2 clinical trial offer fresh hope for remedies on the horizon. In an experimental collaboration by scientists in Japan and the US, 13 patients with spinal cord injuries (SCI) experienced a range of functional improvements in their condition after being treated with an intravenous infusion of their own stem cells, derived from their bone marrow.