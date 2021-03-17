Blood Type A Tied to SARS-CoV-2 Risks

(Medscape) – Blood type A was associated with a greater risk of severe SARS-CoV-2 in one recent study and a higher risk of contracting the disease in another. “The two studies are complementary,” Dr. James Szymanski of Montefiore Medical Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City, coauthor of one of the reports, told Reuters Health by email. “Our study adds support that blood group A may confer a higher risk, whereas the other study gives one possibility as to the ‘how’ part. That study provides evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD) directly interacts with respiratory cells through the blood group A antigen.”