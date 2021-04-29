A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
April 29, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 383, no. 24, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “History of Medicine: The Discovery of Hepatitis C — The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine” by J.H. Hoofnagle and S.M. Feinstone
- “Broken Promises — How Medicare Part D Has Failed to Deliver Savings to Older Adults” by S.B. Dusetzina, et al.
- “A Pandemic within a Pandemic — Intimate Partner Violence during Covid-19” by M.L. Evans, M. Lindauer and M.E. Farrell
- “Telephone” by M.B. Leick
- “Preterm Birth and 17OHP — Why the FDA Should Not Withdraw Approval” by M.F. Greene, M.A. Klebanoff and D. Harrington
- “Withdrawing Approval of Makena — A Proposal from the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research” by C.Y. Chang, et al.
- “Evinacumab in Patients with Refractory Hypercholesterolemia” by R.S. Rosenson, et al.
- “Phase 1–2 Trial of a SARS-CoV-2 Recombinant Spike Protein Nanoparticle Vaccine” by C. Keech, et al.
- “Efficacy of Tocilizumab in Patients Hospitalized with Covid-19” by J.H. Stone, et al.
- “Survival with Olaparib in Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer” by M. Hussain, et al.