Immunocompromised People Turn to Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shots

Now, Ms. Merritt and millions of other people with compromised immune systems and their doctors are scrambling to figure out what to do in an evolving science project playing out in real time. Some are taking a third shot to try to jar their immune systems into generating the antibodies that protect them from the virus. Others are considering modifying their immunosuppressants in consultation with their doctors in hopes another shot will be effective. And a few are jumping through bureaucratic hoops to get access to monoclonal antibodies, which could provide protection until more people in the general population are vaccinated.