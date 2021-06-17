Device Makers Have Funneled Billions to Orthopedic Surgeons Who Use Their Products

(Kaiser Health News) – In March 2020, the Department of Justice accused Chin and SpineFrontier of illegally funneling more than $8 million to nearly three dozen spine surgeons through “sham consulting fees” that paid them handsomely for doing little or no work. Chin had no comment on the civil suit, one of more than a dozen he has faced as a spine surgeon and businessman. Chin and SpineFrontier have yet to file a response in court. (Read Full Article)