Scholarship Opportunity – Faculty Scholars Program for The Greenwall Foundation

The Greenwall Foundation recently released a Request for Proposals for the next cycle of its Faculty Scholars Program. The RFP is available on the Foundation’s website; letters of intent are due by 11:59pm ET on September 20, 2021.

The Greenwall Faculty Scholars Program in Bioethics is a career development award to enable junior faculty members to carry out innovative bioethics research. It supports research that goes beyond current work in bioethics to help resolve pressing ethical issues in clinical, biomedical, and public health decision-making, policy, and practice, and creates a community that enhances future bioethics research by Scholars and Alumni/ae.

Each year, the Foundation selects approximately three Greenwall Faculty Scholars to receive 50 percent salary support for three years to enable them to carry out a specific research proposal and develop their research program.

Please direct any questions about this program to Kyle Ruempler at kruempler@greenwall.org.