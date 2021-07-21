Admissions for Eating Disorders Double in Pandemic

(Medscape) – Medical admissions for adolescents with restrictive eating disorders more than doubled at one hospital during the first 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, relative to the average number of admissions in prior years, a new study shows. Doctors are seeing similar increases across the United States and in other countries. Providers and health care systems “may need to rapidly adapt in response to increasing demands for care during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the researchers said in their study, which was published online in Pediatrics. (Read Full Article)