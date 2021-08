Latest Data Show Increase in Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases

(Medscape) – Preliminary data from seven states suggest that breakthrough COVID-19 infections among vaccinated people may be on the rise due to the more contagious Delta variant. Breakthrough cases accounted for about 1 in 5 newly diagnosed cases in six of the states, according to The New York Times . Hospitalizations and deaths among vaccinated people may be higher than previously thought as well. (Read Full Article)