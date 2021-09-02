A New Edition of Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics Is Now Available

September 2, 2021

Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics (vol. 41, no. 4, 2020) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Philosophical Investigations into the Essence of Pediatric Suffering” by Tyler Tate
  • “Relational Suffering and the Moral Authority of Love and Care” by Georgina D. Campelia, Jennifer C. Kett and Aaron Wightman
  • “Valuing Life and Evaluating Suffering in Infants with Life-Limiting llness” by Dominic Wilkinson and Amir Zayegh
  • “Our Suffering and the Suffering of Our Time” by John D. Lantos

 

