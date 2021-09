Study: Nearly 69K COVID-19 Cases, 17K Deaths at Nursing Homes Went Uncounted

(UPI) – Nearly 69,000 additional COVID-19 cases and 17,000 more deaths occured at nursing homes in the United States in 2020 than were reported, an analysis published Thursday by JAMA Network Open found. This means that at least 40% of COVID-19 cases and deaths went unreported — at least initially — at these facilities across the country, the data showed. (Read Full Article)