A New Edition of Christian Bioethics Is Now Available
September 28, 2021
Christian Bioethics (vol. 27, no. 1, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Doctor–Patient Relationship: Does Christianity Make a Difference?” by James J Delaney
- “Solidarity, Trust, and Christian Faith in the Doctor–Patient Relationship” by Christopher Tollefsen and Farr A Curlin
- “Visions of the Common Good: Engelhardt’s Engagement with Catholic Social Teaching” by Jason T Eberl
- “Physicians, Assisted Suicide, and Christian Virtues” by Philip A Reed
- “Christian Humility and the Goods of Perinatal Hospice” by Aaron D Cobb
- “The Catholic Moral Tradition, Conscience, and the Practice of Medicine” by Patrick Tully
- “Conscientious Objection or an Internal Morality of Medicine?” by David Hershenov