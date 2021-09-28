A New Edition of Christian Bioethics Is Now Available

September 28, 2021

Christian Bioethics (vol. 27, no. 1, 2021) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “The Doctor–Patient Relationship: Does Christianity Make a Difference?” by James J Delaney 
  • “Solidarity, Trust, and Christian Faith in the Doctor–Patient Relationship” by Christopher Tollefsen and Farr A Curlin 
  • “Visions of the Common Good: Engelhardt’s Engagement with Catholic Social Teaching” by Jason T Eberl 
  • “Physicians, Assisted Suicide, and Christian Virtues” by Philip A Reed 
  • “Christian Humility and the Goods of Perinatal Hospice” by Aaron D Cobb 
  • “The Catholic Moral Tradition, Conscience, and the Practice of Medicine” by Patrick Tully 
  • “Conscientious Objection or an Internal Morality of Medicine?” by David Hershenov 

 

