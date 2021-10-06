A New Edition of The Linacre Quarterly Is Now Available

October 6, 2021

The Linacre Quarterly (vol. 88, no. 2, 2021) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Hormonally Active Contraceptives Part I: Risks Acknowledged and Unacknowledged” by William V. Williams, et al.
  • “Double Effect Donation” by Charles C. Camosy and Joseph Vukov
  • “Awaking to Mutual, Reciprocal Need in Plague and Epidemic Disease: The Origins of Early Christian Health Care” by Sarah E. Becker
  • “Human Flourishing in Christ: A Journey of Hope in the Christian Community” by Ignatius Perkins
  • “Does Medicine Have Common Goals? An Analysis of US Medical Organizations’ Ethics Statements” by Christopher Lisanti and Sione Wolfgramm

 

