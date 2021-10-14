FDA Panel Endorses Lower-Dose Moderna COVID Shot for Booster

(Associated Press) – U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago should get a half-dose booster to rev up protection against the coronavirus. The panel of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, as well as younger adults with other health problems, jobs or living situations that put them at increased risk from COVID-19. (Read Full Article)