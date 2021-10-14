Opinion on the Use of Puberty Blockers in America Is Turning

(The Economist) – W ORRIES ABOUT the use of puberty blockers, which are prescribed to some children to prevent the development of secondary sex characteristics (like breasts and facial hair) have been mounting in much of the rich world. Some countries have scaled back their use. Not America. Doctors who work in transgender clinics routinely claim that prescribing such drugs is conservative, because their effects are largely reversible, and compassionate, because they save children with gender dysphoria (the feeling of being in the wrong body) from enormous distress. That may be beginning to change. (Read Full Article)