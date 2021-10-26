Unvaccinated Pregnant Women Have More Severe COVID

(Medscape) – The researchers followed more than 1500 pregnant people diagnosed with COVID-19 who received care from Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas County, one of the nation’s busiest for deliveries. After the emergence of the Delta variant, the number of pregnant people hospitalized with COVID-19 more than doubled over the previous year. And 82 pregnant people went on to develop severe or critical COVID, they report in their study, published online September 13 in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology. All but one of these patients were unvaccinated, 10 needed a ventilator, and two died. (Read Full Article)