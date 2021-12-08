A New Edition of Genetics in Medicine Is Now Available

December 8, 2021

Genetics in Medicine (vol. 23, no. 7, 2021) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Establishing the Value of Genomics in Medicine: The IGNITE Pragmatic Trials Network” by Geoffrey S. Ginsburg, et al.
  • “Genome-Wide Investigation Identifies a rare Copy-Number Variant Burden Associated with Human Spina Bifida” by Paul Wolujewicz, et al.
  • “The Underestimated Burden of Monogenic Kidney Disease in Adults Waitlisted for Kidney Transplantation” by Eva Schrezenmeie, et al.
  • “Artificial Intelligence–Assisted Phenotype Discovery of Fragile X Syndrome in a Population-Based Sample” by Arezoo Movaghar, et al.
  • “Utility of Noninvasive Genome-Wide Screening: A Prospective Cohort of Obstetric Patients Undergoing diagnostic Testing” by Stephanie Guseh, et al.

 

