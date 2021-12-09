A New Edition of Public Health Ethics is Now Available
December 9, 2021
Public Health Ethics (vol. 14, no. 1, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “An Effort Worth Making: A Qualitative Study of How Swedes Respond to Antibiotic Resistance” by Mirko Ancillotti, et al.
- “Return of Results in Population Studies: How Do Participants Perceive Them?” by Hélène Nobile, et al.
- “Quarantines: Between Precaution and Necessity. A Look at COVID-19” by Vera Lúcia Raposo
- “Mental Wellbeing in a Pandemic: The Role of Solidarity and Care” by Hui Yun Chan
- “Afro-Communitarianism and the Role of Traditional African Healers in the COVID-19 Pandemic” by Luís Cordeiro-Rodrigues and Thaddeus Metz
- “Shaming and Stigmatizing Healthcare Workers in Japan During the COVID-19 Pandemic” by Nancy S Jecker and Shizuko Takahashi
- “The Ethics of Stigma in Medical Male Circumcision Initiatives Involving Adolescents in Sub-Saharan Africa” by Stuart Rennie, et al.
- “Nipping Diseases in the Bud? Ethical and Social Considerations of the Concept of ‘Disease Interception'” by Jonas Narchi and Eva C Winkler